× Bingo Brawl At Canadian Nursing Home Prompts Police Response

RIDEAU LAKES, Ontario – A bingo game at a long-term care facility in Canada devolved into a brawl Tuesday afternoon, forcing police to respond, according to CBC News.

The scrum at the senior home started with a disagreement between two woman – a 79 years old and the other 86 – over a chair, according to Leeds County Ontario Provincial Police Const. Sandra Barr.

The two women, residents at an unidentified facility in Rideau Lakes, Ontario, had reportedly claimed the same chair and neither would back down. Rideau Lakes is located roughly 40 miles north of the U.S. border.

The dispute between the women turned physical and soon others joined in, according to CBC News.

No one was badly hurt in the altercation and no arrests were made.

“It was certainly an unusual call for us,” Barr told the station.

Whether or not the residents ever got to play bingo isn’t known.