FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Listed below are the steps you should take to submit a church or business closing alert due to winter weather.

Churches:

Please email closings@kfsm.com

Include your church name, location, and contact information.

We will only post church service cancellations on-air, not delays or classes.

Businesses:

Businesses over 250 employees, call the KFSM newsroom at 479-783-1191.

Businesses under 250 employees, please submit your closing using this form.