Light Wintry Weather Possible Tonight

WEATHER ALERT DAY

A few rounds of showers are on the way, however, with temperatures dropping near freezing, a mix of light sleet and freezing drizzle is possible tonight.

WHEN? Saturday 10PM – Sunday 9AM

WHERE? North of I-40

IMPACTS? A thin glaze could form especially on bridges, overpasses, and grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will vary across the region late tonight and early tomorrow morning, but many locations will be near freezing. A mix of sleet and rain is possible after midnight as temperatures near the freezing mark. Higher elevations could get a bit colder. Up to a glaze of ice is possible sporadically throughout northeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

-Matt