Multi-Million Dollar Whitewater Park Planned For Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Planning is underway for a multi-million dollar outdoor water park in Siloam Springs.

The Grand River Dam Authority and the Walton Family Foundation are developing the Lake Frances White Water Park.

Siloam Springs city officials say the new water park will be located off the upper Illinois River.

Construction is set to cost around $15 million.

The main attraction to the park will be a thousand-foot-long channel with seven drops providing waves for kayakers, surfers and tubers.

The park will also feature trails and rafting courses.

If opened, city officials hope the park will attract as many as 900,000 visitors annually.

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area tell 5NEWS they think the attraction will be a welcome addition to NWA.

"I think it's important that families get outside and make memories together instead of staying on their phones and their tablets because it seems like there is too much of that and not enough outdoor exercise like when we were younger," said Blake Harwood.

City officials say a clean water act permit is in the works, and once that's completed construction can begin.

The project is slated to take between two and three years to complete.