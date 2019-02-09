‘Pay It Forward Fort Smith’ Volunteers Helping Those In Need Through Donations

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —Some people in Fort Smith are trying to combat homelessness from their front yard.

The group called “Pay It Forward Fort Smith” sets up a tent every Saturday and hands out free food and clothes at 321 North May Avenue in Fort Smith.

They say they receive donations by asking for them and some people drop them off on the front porch of the home on North May Avenue.

On Saturdays at 10 a.m., sometimes more than a hundred people show up who need a helping hand.

People in need are given groceries and clothes.

One of the first creators of the group told 5NEWS she started the program 10 months ago and is surprised at how many people really can use the extra help.

“I started out in the front yard on the corner, just me on the corner. Thanks to the community and help from people I have been able to get a tent and continue on my mission. All I ask for is a hug because a hug is the best thing. A smile and a hug,” said Darla Lackey.

Every Friday night the group post the groceries they have to give away that weekend on Facebook.

Members say right now it’s just a volunteer program, but they are trying to become a certified nonprofit.