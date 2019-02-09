Shining Stars In The Area Attended 2019 Night To Shine Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —People with special needs across the country, and the world, came together Friday (Feb. 8) night for a spectacular event, the 2019 Night to Shine.

Night to Shine gives teens and adults with special needs a prom night each year.

The prom kings and queens get to experience all the glitz and glamor of prom night, like riding in a limo and walking down a red carpet lit up with lights.

Night to Shine is hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Organizers in Fort Smith say they've been working on the big night for the last year.

"I've been working on this for a year now, and I still can't walk around here without a smile or crying, and sometime's it's both," Event Coordinator Jordan Brown told 5NEWS.

Over 300 kings and queens attended the Night to Shine event in Fort Smith at the West-Ark Church of Christ on Friday.

"It's just celebrating life, celebrating joy. Just for them being them nothing special, nothing bad, nothing good. Just you being you, and we're gonna celebrate you for that," Brown said.

All attendees got a special message from Tim Tebow at the end of the night.

Cross Church in Springdale also hosted a Night to Shine event on Friday.