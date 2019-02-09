× WATCH: Dry Today Before Freezing Drizzle Overnight

The weather pattern continues to bring us colder air and dry skies. Sunshine will prevail for the first half of the day before moisture increases cloud cover. Light freezing rain is possible in NW Arkansas overnight into the early morning.

Afternoon highs will reach the low 40s for everyone. More clouds in the afternoon will cause it to feel chilly.

Futurecast 12AM - Freezing drizzle will likely start to fall in parts of NW Arkansas. The River Valley will just see a cold rain.

Futurecast 5AM - Temperatures in NW Arkansas will hover around freezing. Bridges and overpasses will be slick.

-Sabrina