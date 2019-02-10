Arkansas Authorities Captured Detroit’s Most Wanted Child Molester Suspect

The East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force (EATF), along with the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 73-year-old Michael Flaker at a Fairview Inn & Suites in Jonesboro after receiving a viewer tip, reports WXYZ.

Flaker, wanted for alleged child molestation, was on the run after cutting his tether and fleeing Macomb County in Michigan on Jan. 24, according to U.S. Marshals.

The suspect is wanted for eight counts of criminal sexual conduct in a multi-state investigation.

“This guy’s a complete sexual predator,” said Deputy Aaron Garcia. “He’s done it before to multiple kids, we believe this investigation in another state is not over with.”

Authorities have not released any more information on the suspect’s capture at this time.