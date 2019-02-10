× Fort Smith Crews Respond To Early Morning House Fire

FORT SMITH (KFSM)– Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Fort Smith on Sunday (Feb. 10).

It happened at 3106 Kinkead Avenue a little before 3:30 a.m.

No details have been released regarding any injuries.

The cause of the fire has also not yet been determined.

Representatives with the Fort Smith Police Department tell 5NEWS that an officer is assisting the fire marshal with the investigation.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.