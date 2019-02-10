Fort Smith Marathon Continues Despite Rain and Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark.—Wet and freezing conditions didn't stop runners at the fifth annual Fort Smith Marathon today (Feb. 10).

Runners took their marks downtown before going for the marathon, half marathon or relay races.

Despite the weather being less than perfect, State Representative Lee Johnson of District 77 still showed up.

"I almost bailed out," Johnson said. "I told Justin [Boyd] I woke up this morning and said 'It's pretty cold and dark, I'm not sure I want to do this.' But once we got started there were enough people supporting you that your adrenaline got flowing and you forget about the weather pretty quickly."

5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington even made his way to the finish line.