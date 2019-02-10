Taking A Girls’ Trip Is Good For Your Health According To Scientific Studies

Scientific studies now show that taking an occasional mini-break with your friends is good for your health.

Southern Living published an article that says scientists have now come out with studies that show taking a trip with your girlfriends is good for your health.

In the article, Southern Living cites many different scientific studies, and one says that “it has been proven that friendship can extend life expectancy, lower chances of heart disease, and even help us better tolerate pain.”

Not only is having friends good for your health but maintaining them is also important.

“Keeping a few really good friends around can make a world of difference for our health and well-being,” said Psychologist William Chopik from Michigan State University. “So, it’s smart to invest in the friendships that make you happiest.”

Spending time with friends and maintaining friendships can affect your health, so it’s time to start planning a trip!