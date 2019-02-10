× WATCH: Early Morning Freezing Drizzle

Freezing drizzle is possible in the early morning hours on Sunday. Temperatures hovering around the freezing mark will cause falling precipitation to freeze upon contact. Slick spots are possible on bridges and overpasses.

The freezing rain/drizzle should be ending around sunrise. Bridges and overpasses may be slick.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

Temperatures will hover just about freezing for a few more hours. We already warm into the mid to upper 30s by mid to late morning.

RIVER VALLEY

Temperatures will stay just above freezing and will climb into the upper 30s by the mid morning.

Although precipitation will be falling, it will likely be rain (liquid). Temperatures near the ground will be too warm for freezing rain.

-Sabrina