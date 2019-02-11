Ahead Of Trump’s El Paso Visit, Dozens Of Americans Link Hands At The Southern Border Forming A Human Wall

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump’s border security efforts formed a human wall Saturday across a small part of the southern border where there is no fencing.

The group gathered near Sunland Park, New Mexico, linking arms and chanting “build a wall,” according to CNN affiliate KFOX.

Many held up American flags. Some sported “Make America Great Again” hats, and said they were there to show their support for the construction of a wall at the border.

The demonstration came just two days before President Donald Trump’s visit to El Paso, Texas for a rally on Monday.

During his State of the Union address last week, the President made an inaccurate connection between El Paso’s previously high crime rates and the construction of a border wall.

“The border city of El Paso, Texas, used to have extremely high rates of violent crime — one of the highest in the county, and considered one of our nation’s most dangerous cities,” Trump said in the address. “Now, with a powerful barrier in place, El Paso is one of our safest cities.”

In response to his statement, Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar wrote to Trump asking him to apologize to the residents of the city — which she represents — for his comments.

“These distortions about our vibrant community are harmful to our reputation and degrade our spirit,” Escobar wrote. “I urge you to treat this visit as your opportunity not only to correct the record and ensure that the misinformation you stated on the national stage is retracted, but also an opportunity to apologize to El Pasoans for the disparagement of our community.”

Women’s March El Paso has organized a counter to Trump’s visit. Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke will join a one-mile march past Trump’s rally and give a speech across the street at about the same time the President plans to take the stage.