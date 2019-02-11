Hotel Offering ‘Fresh Breath Of Air’ For Residents Impacted By Bella Vista Stump Dump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Families suffering through the smoke from the stump dump in Bella Vista, now have a place to get some relief.

The Courtyard by Marriott off Central Avenue in Bentonville is offering those effect by the smoke rooms for $59 Thursday (Feb. 14) through Sunday (Feb. 17) nights until the fire is finally put out.

“I’m pleased to hear about that. It’s nice to know that local businesses are stepping up to help our community out,” Chris Nelson.

Chris Nelson and his family live not far from the smoldering dump. He said he and his family will take advantage of the discount is weather conditions make the smoke unbearable.

“If it gets too bad we have that as kind in our arsenal of bugout plans essentially. So, it’s nice to know we can save a little bit of money to be able to enact our bugout plan should we need to,” he said.

Sales Manager Kellie Buzan said it was actually a news story that gave her the idea.

“We got to thinking they need a safe place to go, a safe place to get their kids out of the smoke and their animals. We thought they wouldn’t want to spend a whole lot of money on doing that, so we got a good rate for them,” she said.

Buzan said Monday through Wednesday are there busiest nights with lots of people in town for business, but said they can try to accommodate those families who want to stay longer.

“That’s one of the big reasons we did it because it’s so great to help within your community and it’s become such a big problem that we thought we have space during that time. Give them a cheap rate and you are helping out your neighbors,” she said.

All the hotel asks is for you to call and make a reservation and when you check in to bring proof that you live in Bella Vista.