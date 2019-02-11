Jolly Green Giant Looking For Love On ‘Farmers Only’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — If you're looking for love this Valentine's Day you aren't alone...the Jolly Green Giant is teaming up with FarmersOnly.com to find his soulmate ahead of the holiday.

The iconic Jolly Green Giant created a larger than life dating profile in an effort to find a farming fanatic counterpart that will love him as much as he loves his greens.

Some highlights from his profile include:

Education: Harvest business school.

Body Type: Like lettuce, he is shredded.

Employment: Chief vegetable officer.

If you are looking for love this Valentines Day, FarmersOnly.com is offering a free one-week premium membership for farmers and veggie-loving folks who use code "Green Giant."