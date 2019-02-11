Lady Pointers Look To Build Off Big Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) - The players wear their emotions on their sleeves.

"I honestly didn’t believe that it happened, oh we were yelling, screaming."

"It was crazy, I couldn’t go to sleep that night I was so excited."

While the coach tries to downplay things.

"We had a bounce in our step, like you would after any win."

But this wasn’t just any win. On Friday, the Van Buren Girls beat Fayetteville 59-53, ending the Purple Dog’s record 48 game conference win streak.

"It was pretty crazy, cause those girls are like going big places to play," admits senior Rylee Ryan, "and yeah, I think our shots were falling, and that at halftime I was just like, yeah, I guess we can do it."

"I think it says a lot about our team and our fight and what we do for each other," adds fellow senior Mikelle Porter.

Coach Chris Bryant doesn’t want to push his luck

"To be honest with you, I’m glad we’re not playing them Tuesday," he laughs.

But he knows that for a team on the edge of a post season spot, what his team takes away from this win is important. The Lady Pointers are 4-6 in 6A-West play, good enough for fifth in the conference.

"Is this the pinnacle of our season," Bryant asked the team. "Cause if it is, we’re gonna be really disappointed. It can be beneficial for us down the stretch if we validate it by taking advantage of it these last two weeks."

Porter and Ryan think the team takes away more than just a W from last Friday.

"It just gives us confidence, I think. I think we can take on anybody now."

"It gives us a lot of confidence to go on, like now we know we can win against good teams. We feel like we can win out now."

They get another chance to prove that Tuesday at Rogers Heritage.