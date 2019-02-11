× Mercy Cardiologist Reinstated After Pot Arrest

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Mercy cardiologist is back at work four months after he and his wife were arrested for allegedly growing more than 16 pounds of marijuana at their Pineville, Mo. home.

Dr. Robert J. Stuppy, 60, and Becky Kay Stuppy, 65, were arrested in September 2018 for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing, according to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

Dr. Stuppy’s case was dismissed while Becky Stuppy received five years probation after pleading guilty to a possession charge.

“Dr. Stuppy resumed seeing patients at Mercy Clinic Cardiology on Jan. 21,” according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman for Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

Cook said she couldn’t release more information, citing a personnel matter.

Mercy suspended Dr. Stuppy indefinitely after his arrest and relieved him of all clinical and administrative duties pending an internal review.

Sheriff’s deputies set up three motion-activated cameras on the suspected grow site in September 2018.

When they went to retrieve them, deputies recovered one camera, which allegedly showed the Stuppy’s harvesting the plants and taking the other two cameras.

Deputies later searched the home and found roughly 16.1 pounds of marijuana, a .357 magnum revolver and ten rifles locked in a safe room hidden behind a bookshelf, according to the affidavit.