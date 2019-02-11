Police: Fort Smith Man Kidnapped Two People At Gunpoint, Sexually Assaulted One Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — On Saturday (Feb. 9) Fort Smith Police arrested a 19-year-old after he allegedly kidnapped two people, and sexually assaulted one victim.

Police say Zion Releford was charged with five felony counts: two counts of kidnapping, two aggravated robbery, and one sexual assault charge.

According to officials, Releford kidnapped a man and a woman from the 10Box Cost Plus parking lot in Fort Smith.

Releford then asked the victims to drive him around and demanded they give him $2,000 that night.

Police say Releford knew the victims from school. The victims said they posted pictures of money on Snapchat and Releford thought they still had the money. When the victims told Releford they did not have the money, he told them to "drive around until they could find a way to get him the money."

According to an incident report, Releford sexually assaulted the woman at gunpoint in the car. Releford then told the victim to drive to a home on Mussett Rd.

Police were dispatched to a home on Mussett Rd in reference to a subject with a gun trying to hurt the homeowner's grandson.

Officers arrived to find the victims and Releford inside a car.

When Police approached Releford, they say he immediately stated that he didn't know what was going on and that it was all his friend "Charles."

He is currently being held at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center and has a $69,000 bond.

The Fort Smith Police Department believes Releford may be responsible for other violent crimes in the area.