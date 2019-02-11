Police Searching For Inmate Who Escaped From Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center In Hodgen, OK.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HODGEN, Okla. (KFSM) — Police say James Munson escaped from Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in LeFlore County.

Police say Munson escaped after being in prison for only three days. He was charged with second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He is a 5'9" white male weighing 216 pounds. He has blue eyes, blond hair and has a face tattoo saying "Tulsa S. Hood Swag."

Police say not to approach Munson if you see him, but call police or the Oklahoma Department of Corrections at 405-425-2570.