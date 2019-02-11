Smokey Bear Celebrates 75th Birthday With ‘Shout-Out’ Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — To celebrate Smokey Bear's 75th birthday, the Arkansas Agriculture Department’s Forestry Commission (AFC) is sponsoring a

Smokey Bear “Shout-Out.”

The contest is from Feb. 11 to April 19.

Smokey is the fictional bear that was designated the symbol for forest fire prevention in 1944 by the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council.

Elementary classes across Arkansas are invited to record a short video wishing Smokey a happy birthday and to share it with AFC and the Arkansas Agriculture Department’s (AAD) social media sites for a chance to win a birthday party with Smokey.

To enter the contest:

Make sure the school name and class can be clearly heard in the video.

Keep it short (15-30 seconds).

Like AFC and AAD Facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/ArkansasForestryCommission and https://www.facebook.com/ArkAgricultureDepartment.

Post your video to your school’s Facebook page, making sure to add #SmokeyBear75.

Share the video, via messenger, with both pages.

You may also post it on your school’s twitter page and tag us @ARDeptofAgricul and @ARForestryComm, again making sure to add #SmokeyBear75.

Send an email to marketing@agriculture.arkansas.gov with the name of the school, city, county, what class is in the video, how many students are in the class and the teacher’s name, email and phone number.

The birthday party will be held within the first two weeks of May, prior to the end of the school year, and eight winners will be randomly selected.

For more information on the contest or the rules, contact Brett Dawson at brett.dawson@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 501-219-6324.