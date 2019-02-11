Smokey Bear Celebrates 75th Birthday With ‘Shout-Out’ Contest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — To celebrate Smokey Bear's 75th birthday, the Arkansas Agriculture Department’s Forestry Commission (AFC) is sponsoring a
Smokey Bear “Shout-Out.”

The contest is from Feb. 11 to April 19.

Smokey is the fictional bear that was designated the symbol for forest fire prevention in 1944 by the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council.

Elementary classes across Arkansas are invited to record a short video wishing Smokey a happy birthday and to share it with AFC and the Arkansas Agriculture Department’s (AAD) social media sites for a chance to win a birthday party with Smokey.

To enter the contest:

The birthday party will be held within the first two weeks of May, prior to the end of the school year, and eight winners will be randomly selected.

For more information on the contest or the rules, contact Brett Dawson at brett.dawson@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 501-219-6324.

