Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Flight From XNA To Nashville

HIGHFILL (KFSM) —Allegiant airline announced today (Feb. 12) that it was adding a nonstop seasonal flight from Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Highfill to Nashville International Airport.

The new route will begin June 6, but to celebrate, the company is offering a special fare deal. From Wednesday (Feb. 13) to Aug. 13, travelers can book a round-trip flight for as low as $49 each way. The seats, dates and flight times are limited, and the fare doesn't include baggage charges.

“We’re very excited to announce a brand new route from Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re sure area travelers will take advantage of our friendly, nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to enjoy all that Music City has to offer.”

“This new route will be a fantastic addition to the low cost service already provided by Allegiant,” said Kelly Johnson, Airport Director/COO.

The new flight will be seasonal and will run twice a week. Flight days, times and booking information can be found on Allegiant's website.