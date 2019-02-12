Alma Streets To Close For Several Months For Road Improvements

ALMA (KFSM) — The city Alma announced several streets that will close for the next several months for improvements.

East Collum Lane’s westbound lane closed today and will remain closed for about five months. Only eastbound traffic will be available on that road. The improvements will take place from U.S. 71 to Mountain Grove Road will include widening the road for a center turn lane, adding drainage, curbs and gutters, and adding LED street lights and sidewalks.

The city recommends using Highway 64 as an alternate route while westbound traffic is suspended throughout the entire project.

West Cherry Street and Fayetteville Avenue in Alma also will have disruptions and “significant delays,” the city said. The project is expected to take about eight months, and Marsha Woolly Drive is suggested as an alternate route.

This project will include a complete reconstruction of both streets, new drainage, curbs and gutters, sidewalks and LED street lighting. Lanes will close intermittently throughout the project, but the roads will remain open.

Anyone with questions can call (479) 632-2254 during normal work hours.