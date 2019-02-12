Arkansas Panel Backs Resolution On No-Permit Gun Carrying

Posted 4:26 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22PM, February 12, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas legislative panel has endorsed a non-binding resolution that says carrying a firearm without a permit is legal in the state.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced the proposed resolution , which says a 2018 state appeals court ruling affirmed that Arkansas is a "constitutional carry" state where a permit isn't required to carry a firearm concealed or openly. The proposed resolution wouldn't change state law and now heads to the full House for a vote.

The measure follows disagreement about a 2013 law. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a 2017 letter to Arkansas State Police that he believes that law allows residents to carry a weapon openly "so long as there is no intent to unlawfully employ the handgun."

