Suspension Extended For Barling City Administrator

BARLING (KFSM) — There is a new temporary City Administrator in Barling after the current one was put on administrative leave.

Current City Administrator Mike Tanner was put on leave in late January after he allegedly had been making threats to city employees for several years.

The most recent threat happened in January after a heated situation with a city employee.

Tuesday (Feb. 12) Barling City Directors voted to extend his paid leave until March 3.

"What I can tell you is that we did go into an executive session, there was the matter discussed of disciplining a personal who is from the city administration, how that came out was that we did extend Mike Tanner's suspension," said Vice Mayor David Brigham.

As of now, Steve Core is filling in as City Administrator.

The position is appointed by the Board of Directors and is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the city government.