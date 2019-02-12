Bill Proposes Lottery Winners Can Remain Anonymous In Arkansas

An Arkansas legislator is looking to join eight other states that allow lottery participants to remain anonymous if they win.

Introduced by state Senator Larry Teague (D-Nashville), the bill states that “if a winner of the Powerball or Mega Millions drawing requests that his or her records or information filed with the Office of the Arkansas Lottery remain confidential” then that information will remain confidential.

Those files would also be exempt from the Freedom of Information Act.

Recently, a woman from Dumas became a millionaire (and a grandmother on the same day) through the lottery and covered her face with her check in the press photo.

The only states that allow winners to remain anonymous are Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.