Couple Formerly Featured On Dr. Phil For Missouri Children’s Deaths Arrested In Oklahoma

GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) – A couple formerly on the Dr. Phil Show and sought in a Missouri cold case for the deaths of two toddlers were arrested in Guymon on Monday evening.

There are reportedly no formal charges against the two in the case, but both 35-year-old Codey Cummings and 32-year-old Julia Cummings were arrested on Monday following a suspicious persons report about a male attempting to sell moonshine at the Cigarette Outlet.

The couple has been sought since the deaths of Julia Cummings’ two children, Kiera (left) and Darby (right). The two toddlers died three months apart under suspicious circumstances.