Earth, Wind And Fire Coming To The Walmart AMP In May

Posted 10:36 am, February 12, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Earth Wind & Fire attend Universal Music Group's 2019 After Party Presented by Citi Celebrates The 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for for Universal Music Group )

Earth, Wind and Fire, a group with more than 100 million albums sold and five decades of music made, will be coming to the Walmart AMP in Rogers in May.

The group will perform on Friday, May 17, 2019, starting at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Cox Concert Series. Earth, Wind and Fire has produced 23 albums, eight of which have gone double platinum, and are one of the best-selling groups of all time. They have nine Grammy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award presented in 2012. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Their hits include “Let’s Groove,” “September” and “Reasons.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 15) starting at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will range from $42 to $86.50 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 pm. and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.