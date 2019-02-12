× Earth, Wind And Fire Coming To The Walmart AMP In May

Earth, Wind and Fire, a group with more than 100 million albums sold and five decades of music made, will be coming to the Walmart AMP in Rogers in May.

The group will perform on Friday, May 17, 2019, starting at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Cox Concert Series. Earth, Wind and Fire has produced 23 albums, eight of which have gone double platinum, and are one of the best-selling groups of all time. They have nine Grammy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award presented in 2012. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Their hits include “Let’s Groove,” “September” and “Reasons.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 15) starting at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will range from $42 to $86.50 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 pm. and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday.