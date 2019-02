Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — An inmate who escaped from a Leflore County prison is back in custody.

Deputies with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office said James Munson was captured overnight after escaping from the Jim E. Hamilton Correction Center on Monday.

He had been in prison for only three days before his escape. He was there on charges of second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.