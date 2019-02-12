Escapee From Juvenile Center In Mansfield Captured Quickly

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A 14-year-old boy escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Center and was captured quickly afterward.

The boy climbed a fence at the center around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 12) and was seen running east.

About 40 minutes later he was located by a property owner in the area of Spur Lake. The property owner held the boy at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

The boy was returned to the Mansfield Juvenile Center and booked on escape charges.

No one was hurt during the escape and capture.