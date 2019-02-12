Fayetteville Man Known As “Ice Cream” Sentenced For Robbing Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A Fayetteville man known as "Ice Cream" was given 10 years in prison for robbing a teenager last year.

Bryan "Ice Cream" Erke, 21, pleaded guilty last week in Benton County Circuit Court to robbery and theft of property.

Erke will serve a 10-year suspended sentence once he's released from the state Department of Correction. Judge Brad Karren also ordered Erke to pay restitution and have no contact with the victim.

Last May, a 17-year-old boy said he was walking on Arkansas 16 near the Ozark National Forest when “Ice Cream” pulled up and told him to get in the car, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The two went to an E.Z. Mart on Wedington Drive and bought cigarettes, energy drinks and beef jerky before driving out to the woods off of Lookout Tower Road, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Ice Cream told the boy to get out of the car, took his money and shot at his feet with a black semi-automatic pistol at least three times.

Ice Cream told the victim the “uppers” did not like how he was jumped out of their gang and that he was sorry but he had to do it, according to the affidavit.

Ice Cream drove off toward Highway 16, firing the gun out of the driver’s side window as he drove away.

Ice Cream was interviewed by investigators when he was at the Washington County Jail on different charges. He told investigators that he hadn’t seen the victim in about three weeks and denied driving him out to the woods.

When he was told there was a video of him at the E.Z. Mart before the 911 call came through reporting a robbery, he said he was just out there shooting his gun and they were arguing about drugs.

Investigators said it appeared he was making the story up as he went along.