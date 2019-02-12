I-49 Bentonville Exit To Close For Three Months For Construction Project

Posted 11:25 am, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:20PM, February 12, 2019

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Exit 86 ramps on Interstate 49 will close for three months as crews work to improve the Arkansas 102/U.S. 62 interchange, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

Weather permitting, crews will close the northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp Friday (Feb. 15) after 9 p.m. The ramps could be closed until late May.

The northbound off-ramp to U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 and southbound on-ramp to I-49 will remain open.

Exit 86 allows access to both Bentonville and Rogers via Arkansas 102/Southeast 14th Street and U.S. 62/Hudson Road, respectively.

The main campus for Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) sits just east of the exit and traffic is often heavy in both directions.

I-49 ramp detours

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.