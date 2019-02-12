I-49 Bentonville Exit To Close For Three Months For Construction Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Exit 86 ramps on Interstate 49 will close for three months as crews work to improve the Arkansas 102/U.S. 62 interchange, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

Weather permitting, crews will close the northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp Friday (Feb. 15) after 9 p.m. The ramps could be closed until late May.

The northbound off-ramp to U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 and southbound on-ramp to I-49 will remain open.

Exit 86 allows access to both Bentonville and Rogers via Arkansas 102/Southeast 14th Street and U.S. 62/Hudson Road, respectively.

The main campus for Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) sits just east of the exit and traffic is often heavy in both directions.