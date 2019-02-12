Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese Bringing ‘Devil In The White City’ Series To Hulu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — H.H. Holmes, the White City and Murder Castle are about to get a Hollywood makeover.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will executive produce a television series for Hulu based on Erik Larson's book "The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic and Madness at the Fair That Changed America.”"

Published in 2004, Larson's book covers the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, highlighting the efforts of architect Daniel H. Burnham and H.H. Holmes, one of America’s first serial killers.

DiCaprio and Scorsese have been trying to do something with the book for over a decade.

DiCaprio was originally slated to play Holmes in a movie, but it’s unclear if those plans are still in place.

No word yet on when the series will debut on the online video platform.