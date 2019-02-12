Massive 20-Pound “Goldfish” Reeled In Using Just A Biscuit

(CBS) — Avid fisherman Hunter Anderson thought he might catch a fish or two when he stopped by a pond on his way home — but he never pictured a catch like this. He found himself reeling a 20-pounder that looked like an overgrown goldfish.

“There’s no faking that kind of fish,” Anderson told CBS affiliate WKYT. “It was crazy.”

Anderson says he and his girlfriend were driving home to Danville, Kentucky, when they stopped at a local private pond to look for goldfish or koi fish. He says he used a Cashion rod and some pieces of leftover biscuits as bait.

