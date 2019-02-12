Rogers Elementary Schools Receive Donations Of School Supplies Made From Recycled Toothbrushes & Toothpaste

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Joe Mathias Elementary School, Old Wire Elementary School, and Jones Elementary School in Rogers have all been selected to receive a donation of school supplies made from recycled oral care waste.

The Colgate Replace and Recycle promotion at Sam's Club took place through Sept. 1-Oct. 10, 2018.

Consumers were directed to visit the Sam's Club promo page and download a free shipping label through the Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program.

"As our boys and girls are coming to school, we need to make sure that they not only have the right school supplies to be in the classroom, but we need to make sure that they are healthy, and with that means they need to have oral health, and so that's why this partnership with Colegate is important," Kristine Cohn, Senior Director of Development with the Kids in Need Foundation, told 5NEWS.

On Tuesday (Feb. 12) students at the Joe Mathias Elementary School received a donation of recycled pens, backpacks, and notebooks.

Dentist say you should switch your toothbrush every three months.

Colgate, Sam's Club, and TerraCycle are working together in the donation project.