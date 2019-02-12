Second-Graders In Bentonville ‘Map Love’ For Valentines Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — An annual Valentine’s Day classroom tradition that started four years ago has taken off after one teacher’s Facebook post.

Tiffany Snodgrass teaches second grade at RE Baker Elementary in Bentonville and says every year her class tries to get as many Valentine’s Day cards as they can from every state and even places outside of the U.S.

“We have learned about what each state is famous for, the directions for locating them on the map, graphing and charting the number of cards,” Snodgrass said.

She says that they map, chart and graph the results as they come in and that after her Facebook post received over 500 shares, the letters came flooding in.

“I started this project four years ago and it’s grown so much every year,” Snodgrass said.

The class has received cards from several states in the U.S., Africa, Finland and even Japan.