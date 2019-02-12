‘Shark Tank’ Bringing Casting Call Event To Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — Do you have an idea you think Mark Cuban or Daymond John would invest in? Start practicing your business pitch.

Fayetteville consulting firm Startup Junkie is teaming up with ABC to host a casting call for Season 11 of “Shark Tank,” a TV series that gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their product to investors. It’s on Saturday, April 13, at the Exchange at 409 S.W. A St. in Bentonville.

“Startup Junkie knows that Northwest Arkansas is full of incredible entrepreneurs with great products and services,” the company said in a statement. “That’s why when we met the Shark Tank casting team, we couldn’t resist inviting them to Northwest Arkansas.”

