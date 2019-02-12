× Waffle House To Offer Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinners — By Reservation

Still looking for a place to have Valentine’s Day dinner? Look no further!

Waffle House is once again offering a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at select locations.

According to FOX 13, the breakfast chain will “dim the lights, break out white tablecloths and offer special menu items Feb. 14 at nearly 200 locations across the U.S.”

This is the 12th year for the Valentine’s Day celebrations at Waffle House.

“Valentine’s Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love,” said Waffle House Valentine’s Specialist Jessica Kinskey. “And it’s even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money.”

Those interested in the dinner will need to make reservations.

Six locations in Arkansas are participating, including five in Northwest Arkansas. The locations and reservations contacts are:

Fayetteville – 2311 W. MLK Blvd., (479) 443-7549, ask for Amanda Ballard

Bentonville – 2308 SE Walton Blvd., (479) 271-7245, ask for Dillon Slaughter

Siloam Springs – 2723 U.S. 412 East, (479) 238-1900, ask for Jordan Holston

Springdale – 219 S. Thompson St., (479) 320-7010, ask for Roxie Wood

Centerton – 960 E. Centerton Blvd., (479) 224-1947, ask for Bambi Young

Click here to see the full list.