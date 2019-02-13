$100M Lawsuit Against Kim Kardashian Filed In Oklahoma Federal Court

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A $100 million dollar lawsuit against Kim Kardashian-West has been filed in Oklahoma federal court.

David Liebensohn says Kardashian-West offered to promote his app for 40% of the profits, but instead, gave the app to Instagram.

In 2014, Liebensohn, along with Narayan Shankar and Daniel Rice, founded App Social LLC, whose purpose was to create applications for social media users.

According to the lawsuit, from January to June 2014, Liebensohn, Shankar and Rice, created the app called “CensorGram.” It later changed to “CensorOut.”

The goal of the app, according to the lawsuit, was “to protect social media users’ accounts from bullying, spammers and trolls on Instagram. It allowed the account holder to filter and automatically delete unwanted comments and hashtags and ban unwanted users.”

Also in early 2014, the lawsuit states, App Social LLC began to develop “Wall Street” emojis, as well as provocative “sexy” emoji content.

On June 18, 2014, Kardashian-West’s social media assistant, Jonathan Cheban, contacted App Social LLC via Instagram messages and stated that Kardashian-West was interested in CensorGram and wanted to discuss a potential investment.

So, on July 15, 2014, Kardashian-West reportedly called Liebensohn and Rice in Oklahoma, and agreed to meet in person in Calabasas, California on July 28, 2014.

The lawsuit claims Liebensohn and Rice shared the idea of “Kimojis,” “a set of animated emojis and GIFS of the Kardashian family, with Kardashian-West,” who “loved” the idea and “insisted that she file the Kimoji trademark application to save costs.” The lawsuit alleges she promised they would promote the concept together.

According to court documents, on July 28, 2014, a deal was reached on the partnership – 60% to Liebensohn, Shankar and Rice; 40% to Kardashian-West.

On August 14, 2014, Kardashian-West filed the first trademark application for Kimoji after allegedly insisting her team would file the application to save costs.

However, the lawsuit says things took a different turn shortly after.

It alleges that Kardashian-West accused one of Liebensohn’s partners of sharing personal information about her use of CensorOut , and she wanted to cancel the partnership.

Liebensohn claims Kardashian-West continued to use and profit on “Kimoji” products.

He is now suing Kardashian-West in Oklahoma federal court for at least $100,000 million for fraud, the money he believes he’s lost, and breach of partnership agreement.

Kardashian West’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ the lawsuit is “ridiculous.”