× A Cheese Lover’s Dream: Costco Selling All-Cheese, 24-Pound Wedding ‘Cake’

(WTKR) — Calling all cheese fanatics! Costco is now catering to your taste buds on one of the biggest days of your life.

You can now buy a 24 pound wedding cake made out of artisan cheese for $439.99!

Costco says the ‘cake’ serves 105-150 people and you can simply decorate it any way that fits your wedding.

The five-tier masterpiece comprises Red Leicester, Danish Blue, Murcia al Vino, Tuscan Sheep’s Cheese and Brillat Savarin Triple Cream Brie cheeses.

Not getting married? You can also order it for just about any occasion where you’d want this much cheese.

If the cheese factor alone doesn’t appeal to you, the nutrition label just may as you’ll find this treat has much less calories and sugar than traditional wedding cakes.

As you can imagine, social media users are either loving or hating the ‘cake’ idea. One Twitter user said “Costco sells a cheese wedding cake now and if I don’t get that at my wedding I’m not getting married.”

Another Twitter user said “I wouldn’t mind if they were trying but they seem to be just selling 5 cheeses with instructions on how to put them on top of each other.”