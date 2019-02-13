× Al Capone’s Two-Flat In Chicago’s Park Manor Neighborhood For Sale

CHICAGO (WGN) — You can own a piece of Chicago history.

Chicago’s most famous gangster’s two-flat Park Manor home is on the market for $109,900.

Al Capone, his mother and his wife all lived in the historic two-flat back in the 1920s. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the asking price is $109,900, said Ryan Smith, the Re/Max Properties agent representing the two-flat, which stands on the equivalent of 2.8 standard Chicago 25-by-125 foot lot in a neighborhood of mostly bungalows and two-flats.

The house was originally purchased by Capone’s wife, Mae, and mother, Teresa, who signed the deed to purchase the two-flat at 7244 S. Prairie Ave on August 8, 1923. At the time of the purchase, the house was 18 years old, and the family paid $5,500.