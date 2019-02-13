Al Capone’s Two-Flat In Chicago’s Park Manor Neighborhood For Sale

Posted 6:54 am, February 13, 2019, by

CHICAGO (WGN) — You can own a piece of Chicago history.

Chicago’s most famous gangster’s two-flat Park Manor home is on the market for $109,900.

Al Capone, his mother and his wife all lived in the historic two-flat back in the 1920s.  According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the asking price is $109,900, said Ryan Smith, the Re/Max Properties agent representing the two-flat, which stands on the equivalent of 2.8 standard Chicago 25-by-125 foot lot in a neighborhood of mostly bungalows and two-flats.

The house was originally purchased by Capone’s wife, Mae, and mother, Teresa, who signed the deed to purchase the two-flat at 7244 S. Prairie Ave on August 8, 1923.  At the time of the purchase, the house was 18 years old, and the family paid $5,500.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.