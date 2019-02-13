Arvest Ballpark Announces Clear Bag Policy For 2019

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced a new clear bag policy will be implemented at Arvest Ballpark during the 2019 season.

The ballpark staff says the clear bag policy is intended to enhance public safety while creating more convenience for fans when entering the main gates of the ballpark.

They say that the goal is to minimize the time spent searching bags and purses as fans enter the stadium. This season each fan with a ticket is allowed to bring one clear bag or a small clutch purse as well as a clear unopened bottle of water into the ballpark.

The following bags will be permitted at Arvest Ballpark:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

A small clutch purse, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, the size of the palm of your hand, with or without a handle or strap

Officials say all bags will be screened prior to entering the stadium and childcare items (diapers) are allowed but must be in an approved clear bag.

Fans who require medical supplies or devices into the stadium are not subject to the clear bag policy but will be required to go through the bag check lines setup near the main gate so that it can be screened.

Officials say the following items are not allowed in Arvest Ballpark:

Firearms/knives or weapons of any kind

Alcoholic beverages

Banners or signs

Beach ball

Coolers or containers

Drones

Food and Non-alcoholic beverages

Laser pointers

Noisemakers of any type

Pets (with exception of service animals)

Skateboard/hoverboards

Tobacco of any kind (including e-cigs)

Long-handled or full-sized umbrellas (short-handled, compact umbrellas allowed)

The Naturals return for the 2019 season at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 when they play the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals).