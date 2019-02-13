Construction Begins At Fayetteville National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Construction is under way to improve parking and curbs at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

The construction project is expected to add more parking spaces at the cemetery. It will also repair curbs on the cemetery's interior circular road. The project was supposed to start Monday but was delayed by weather and started today (Feb. 13) instead.

The first phase of the project is to repair the curbs, and it should not affect visitations.

The parking lot expansion will require the main gates to be closed during the day, but people will still be able to visit the cemetery. A golf cart will be available to take visitors to the graves of their loved ones.

The gates will reopen during the evening. Those who visit the cemetery on the weekends should not be impacted by the construction.

The $116,000 construction project will help the cemetery better honor its military heroes.

"The one thing it's going to benefit is the beautification," said Skip Solomon, director of the cemetery. "The National Cemetery Administration, we maintain our cemeteries to a national shrine to show our honor to our heroes. That's one aspect we are looking at by keeping everything up to date and as beautiful as possible."

The construction at the cemetery should be complete by March 20.