× Disney Unveils Teaser Trailer To ‘Frozen 2’

(KFSM) — Get ready, parents: Your kids’ favorite movie has a sequel, and it’s coming out this November.

Disney debuted the teaser trailer for “Frozen 2” on Wednesday, the sequel to the popular animated film that debuted in 2013 and had people singing “Let It Go” for years afterward.

The film sees the return of Elsa and her sister Ana, as well as friends Kristoff, his reindeer Sven and the heat-defying snowman Olaf. Idina Menzel returns as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna and Jonathan Groff will reprise his roll as Kristoff.

The original “Frozen” made more than $400 million in the U.S. box office and more than $1.2 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The film had a production cost of $150 million.

“Frozen 2” will hit theaters in November.

You can view the trailer on Disney’s Twitter link below.