Effort To Add Medical Marijuana Conditions In Arkansas Fails

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An effort to add 40 more conditions that would qualify patients to use medical marijuana in Arkansas has failed before a legislative committee.

The proposal expanding the qualifying medical conditions failed before the House Rules Committee on Wednesday after it did not receive a motion to advance the bill to the House floor.

The measure would have added asthma, attention deficit disorder, autism, bipolar disorder, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury and several others conditions to the qualifying conditions for medical marijuana. Arkansas voters in 2016 legalized medical marijuana.

Republican Rep. Douglas House, who sponsored the legislation, says he didn’t plan on bringing the proposal up again before the committee.

Arkansas has licensed 32 companies to sell medical marijuana and five cultivation facilities to grow it.