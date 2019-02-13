Little Hats Big Hearts Donates Almost 1,200 Hats To Rogers Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — It's heart health month and area hospitals are giving small red knit caps to new babies and their families.

The caps come from the American Heart Associations "Little Hats Big Hearts" program. Volunteer knitters from across Northwest Arkansas provided the crochet and knit caps and Wednesday (Feb. 13) they were presented to patients at Mercy Hospital Northwest in Rogers.

"We put out a call and a lot of loving hands started knitting hats, we had about 1,200 hats knit across the area and so today we are delivering to Mercy so that the children born here in the month of February will receive a little red knit hat to show a little love," said Serena Munns.

Along with the red hats, parents receive information about the importance of starting healthy habits at a young age. The hats also raise awareness for congenital heart defect (CHD), which is the most common birth defect. One in 100 babies is born with CHD.