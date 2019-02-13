Sen. Tom Cotton Meets With EPA Administrator About Stump Dump Fire

Posted 7:31 pm, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34PM, February 13, 2019

(KFSM) — Senator Tom Cotton had a meeting Tuesday (Feb. 12) with the acting Environmental Protection Agency Administrator to discuss the Bella Vista Stump Dump fire.

In a Facebook post, Cotton said in part, "My greatest concern was the public health of Arkansans...I'm hopeful that the EPA will continue to explore all possible options to help the state of Arkansas and the town of Bella Vista.

Senator Cotton visited the stump dump site on Friday (Feb. 8).

Governor Asa Hutchinson declared an emergency earlier this year to secure money to safely put out the fire.

