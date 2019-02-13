WATCH: Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Meeting Ahead Of Cards Going Into Effect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission is meeting Wednesday (Feb. 13) to discuss transportation/distribution rules, requests for location changes, and an update from ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) on administrative violation rulings.

Those who have qualified to receive medical marijuana cards will see those cards take effect on Friday (Feb. 15).

So far, 7,004 have been approved for medical marijuana cards as of Jan. 31, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.

On Wednesday the Arkansas Department of Health issued a public health advisory on cannabis use.

See the full agenda for today’s meeting below: