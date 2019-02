× A Sign Of Spring And St. Patrick’s Day! Shamrock Shake Is Back At McDonald’s ☘️

If you like Shamrock Shakes, your Irish luck has started a little early.

McDonald’s announced on social media Wednesday that the Shamrock Shake is back, gearing up just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.

“The minty moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here: the Shamrock Shake is back!” they said in the post.

The green concoction is available for a limited of time.