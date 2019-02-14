Arkansas House Backs Resolution On No-Permit Gun Carrying

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has approved a nonbinding resolution that says carrying a firearm without a permit is legal in the state.

The majority-Republican House on Thursday approved by a voice vote the proposed resolution, which says a 2018 state appeals court ruling affirmed that Arkansas is a “constitutional carry” state where a permit isn’t required to carry a firearm concealed or openly. The proposed resolution doesn’t change state law.

The measure follows disagreement about a 2013 law. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a 2017 letter to Arkansas State Police that he believes that law allows residents to carry a weapon openly “so long as there is no intent to unlawfully employ the handgun.” Opponents have said Thursday’s resolution will only add to the confusion since it isn’t binding.

