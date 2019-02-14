Arkansas House Give Final OK To $97M Tax Cut Plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has given final legislative approval to the Republican governor’s $97 million plan to cut the state’s top income tax rate.

The House voted Thursday 82-14 in favor of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s proposal to cut the state’s top income tax rate from 6.9 percent to 5.9 percent over the next two years. The measure needed at least 75 votes in the 100-member House to pass.

The measure had faced resistance from some GOP lawmakers heading into Thursday’s vote. Democrats have complained that the tax cut’s benefits are heavily skewed toward the state’s richest taxpayers.

The bill was approved by the Senate last week and now heads to Hutchinson’s desk.